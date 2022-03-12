War in Ukraine could accelerate growth of the crypto sector

The explosion of crypto philanthropy is yet another example of how war can produce unexpected side effects.

The Ukrainian government announced on social media last month that it would accept global donations made in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether, to support its army.

It might have seemed like a publicity stunt. Not so. About US$106 million (S$144 million) of crypto donations have flooded in, if you tally up all the initiatives on different platforms, according to Ms Brittany Kaiser, a crypto entrepreneur (and former whistle-blower at Cambridge Analytica). She is part of a tech network helping Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to organise this.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 12, 2022, with the headline War in Ukraine could accelerate growth of the crypto sector. Subscribe

