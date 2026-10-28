War hounds and flying cars: We are living in the age of cartoon science

A new venture to clone military dogs seems more like entertainment than a genuine attempt to solve the many real-world problems we face.

A US start-up wants to gene-edit and clone military dogs like the Belgian malinois in a “Captain America programme” that serves more as mass entertainment, says the writer.

There is a fantasy-comic flavour to some of the scientific and technological pronouncements drifting from across the Atlantic of late. Two weeks ago, Elon Musk, who wants to colonise Mars and make brain implants, unveiled a “flying” car – a Tesla vehicle equipped with thrusters from his rocket company SpaceX. And on Oct 22 , a start-up called Warhound came out of stealth mode, revealing a plan to gene-edit and clone military dogs.

Its website depicts five powerful dogs wearing military vests and goggles above a caption reading, “A new breed of dominance”. That it looks like a marketing image for a canine Call Of Duty-style video game is surely no coincidence: Co-founder and tech billionaire Ben Lamm called it a “Captain America programme for dogs”.