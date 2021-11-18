Want to save the Earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

If I am brutally honest, there is only one motto I would give to the movement to stem climate change after the Glasgow summit: "Everyone wants to go to heaven but nobody wants to die."

On the one hand, liberal greens will tell you that the world is ending - but that we must not use nuclear power, an abundant source of clean energy, to stave it off. On the other hand, conservative greens will tell you that the world is ending, but that we can't burden people with a carbon tax or a petrol tax to slow global warming.