Wake-up call for Christian community
The recent detention of a 16-year-old Protestant Christian boy for plotting terror attacks against Muslims should stir Christians to face up to the extremist fringe of Christian ideologies and take steps to counter them
Over dinner with the author of a book on Christian-Muslim relations this week, I ask Ms See Guat Kwee if she was surprised at news that a 16-year-old Protestant Christian boy had been detained for plotting terror attacks on mosques.
Ms See's 2019 book - Christian-Muslim Relations In Singapore From Independence To Post 9/11 - is based on her master's thesis at Hartford Seminary, a well-known institute for advancing Christian-Muslim understanding in the United States. I had read her well-researched book over the weekend and wanted to meet her. Was she surprised that a young Christian had been self-radicalised and detained?