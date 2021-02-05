Wake-up call for Christian community

Over dinner with the author of a book on Christian-Muslim relations this week, I ask Ms See Guat Kwee if she was surprised at news that a 16-year-old Protestant Christian boy had been detained for plotting terror attacks on mosques.

Ms See's 2019 book - Christian-Muslim Relations In Singapore From Independence To Post 9/11 - is based on her master's thesis at Hartford Seminary, a well-known institute for advancing Christian-Muslim understanding in the United States. I had read her well-researched book over the weekend and wanted to meet her. Was she surprised that a young Christian had been self-radicalised and detained?