Home Ground

Wake-up call for Christian community

The recent detention of a 16-year-old Protestant Christian boy for plotting terror attacks against Muslims should stir Christians to face up to the extremist fringe of Christian ideologies and take steps to counter them

Associate Editor
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Over dinner with the author of a book on Christian-Muslim relations this week, I ask Ms See Guat Kwee if she was surprised at news that a 16-year-old Protestant Christian boy had been detained for plotting terror attacks on mosques.

Ms See's 2019 book - Christian-Muslim Relations In Singapore From Independence To Post 9/11 - is based on her master's thesis at Hartford Seminary, a well-known institute for advancing Christian-Muslim understanding in the United States. I had read her well-researched book over the weekend and wanted to meet her. Was she surprised that a young Christian had been self-radicalised and detained?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2021, with the headline 'Wake-up call for Christian community'. Subscribe
Topics: 