Wake-up call for Christian community

Over dinner with the author of a book on Christian-Muslim relations this week, I ask Ms See Guat Kwee if she was surprised at news that a 16-year-old Protestant Christian boy had been detained for plotting terror attacks on mosques.

Ms See’s 2019 book – Christian-Muslim Relations In Singapore From Independence To Post 9/11 – is based on her master’s thesis at Hartford Seminary, a well-known institute for advancing Christian-Muslim understanding in the United States.