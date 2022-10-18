Wait, who did you say is middle-aged?

There's a brutal moment in youth when you go from looking up to your elders to looking somewhat down on them. Or at least seeing them with a more jaundiced eye.

Maybe it happens at a party. You glance around the room and realise the gentleman you once saw as distinguished has cheerfully dipped a half-eaten chicken wing into a bowl of hummus. You see what one might politely refer to as a "not young" woman waving her arms around with a little too much gusto on the dance floor. And it hits you: They don't realise that they're old.