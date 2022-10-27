Sabotage at sea

Vladimir Putin says the world’s energy infrastructure is ‘at risk’

He would know. And Internet infrastructure is vulnerable too

The Economist

Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning came a month after explosions tore through Nord Stream 1 and 2. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
On Oct 12 Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, gave an ominous warning. Energy infrastructure around the world was now “at risk”, he said. Mr Putin’s warning came a month after explosions tore through Nord Stream 1 and 2, a pair of gas pipelines running from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. The pipes were not in use at the time. But the ruptures left plumes of methane bubbling to the surface for days.

Mr Putin’s warning was a study in chutzpah. Russia denies responsibility for the explosions. But few doubt that the Kremlin did it. It has used cuts in gas supplies, or the threat of them, to try to blackmail Europe since the early days of its invasion of Ukraine. The attacks occurred just as Russia was escalating its war, mobilising reservists, annexing territory and making nuclear threats. The incident has focused minds on both the importance of underwater infrastructure and the difficulty of protecting it.

