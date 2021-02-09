Vietnam's next PM has a big job meeting its development ambitions

Rising star Pham Minh Chinh has to steer the country to the ranks of high income developed economies by 2045

Le Hong Hiep
Mr Pham Minh Chinh, 62, who is slated to take over the position of prime minister in Vietnam, is party central organisation commission chief.
Mr Pham Minh Chinh, 62, who is slated to take over the position of prime minister in Vietnam, is party central organisation commission chief.
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

New, ambitious goals for Vietnam's socio-economic development plans. And the advancement of the man set to be the next prime minister, Mr Pham Minh Chinh, to guide these plans to fruition - never mind his lack of economic management experience at the national level.

These were the outcomes of the five-yearly 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which wrapped up earlier this month.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2021, with the headline 'Vietnam's next PM has a big job meeting its development ambitions'. Subscribe
Topics: 