For Subscribers
Vietnam's next PM has a big job meeting its development ambitions
Rising star Pham Minh Chinh has to steer the country to the ranks of high income developed economies by 2045
New, ambitious goals for Vietnam's socio-economic development plans. And the advancement of the man set to be the next prime minister, Mr Pham Minh Chinh, to guide these plans to fruition - never mind his lack of economic management experience at the national level.
These were the outcomes of the five-yearly 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which wrapped up earlier this month.
Topics: