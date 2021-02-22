Power Play

Vietnam, the rising - but reluctant - star

The country is an emerging middle power and has territorial disputes with China. But Washington may not find it easy to get Hanoi to deviate from its current path of avoiding entanglement in the Sino-US rivalry.

Indochina Bureau Chief
Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaking during the 13th National Congress in Hanoi, on Feb 1, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    50 sec ago
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

United States President Joe Biden says he wants to hold a summit that will bring together the world's democracies. Vietnam may not be invited despite its potential as an ally in Washington's strategic competition with China.

