For Subscribers
Vax and the city
Dense urban living may have incubated Covid-19, but cities as hotbeds of innovation have come into their own with vaccines to counter it
While the Covid-19 pandemic has spread across the world, cities have found themselves more severely affected.
In India, a second wave of Covid-19 infections has devastated major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Pune, with smaller cities increasingly affected as well. In the United Kingdom, a vast majority of cases involving the highly infectious B1617 variant was reported in the capital, London.