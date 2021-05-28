Vax and the city

Dense urban living may have incubated Covid-19, but cities as hotbeds of innovation have come into their own with vaccines to counter it

Woo Jun Jie
People wearing face masks walking past tables with red and white tapes at the Albert Centre food centre on Monday. In almost all cities across the world, Covid-19 first entered the resident population via travel, as in the case of Singapore. More rec
People walking down Fifth Avenue in New York last Saturday, compared to when the coronavirus emptied the city's streets last year. Faced with a global pandemic, major cities across the world are starting to see their natural advantages of high urban density and global openness transform into sources of deep risk and vulnerability, and city planners and policymakers are turning to social distancing and border controls to address this.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
People wearing face masks walking past tables with red and white tapes at the Albert Centre food centre on Monday. In almost all cities across the world, Covid-19 first entered the resident population via travel, as in the case of Singapore. More rec
People wearing face masks walking past tables with red and white tapes at the Albert Centre food centre on Monday. In almost all cities across the world, Covid-19 first entered the resident population via travel, as in the case of Singapore. More recently, the B1617 variant entered through travel and ignited an airport infection cluster. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

While the Covid-19 pandemic has spread across the world, cities have found themselves more severely affected.

In India, a second wave of Covid-19 infections has devastated major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Pune, with smaller cities increasingly affected as well. In the United Kingdom, a vast majority of cases involving the highly infectious B1617 variant was reported in the capital, London.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2021, with the headline 'Vax and the city'. Subscribe
Topics: 