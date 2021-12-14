Global Affairs

Valerie Pecresse: 'One-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel' , a challenger to Macron

The French President's electoral strategy assumed that his rival would be an unelectable far-right candidate. That's thrown into doubt by the entry of a serious mainstream candidate who could be France's first female president.

Global Affairs Correspondent
  • Published
    37 min ago
Are the French ready for a woman president? We will soon find out, for the decision of the country's mainstream centre-right party to pick a woman as its candidate for France's forthcoming presidential ballots has already galvanised the French electoral campaign and may yet have a profound effect on wider European politics.

The Republicans (Les Republicains), the party of General Charles de Gaulle, the founder of the current French republic, have changed their name countless times since the 1950s, yet they never sent a woman into the race for the Elysee presidential palace. However, Mrs Valerie Pecresse has now not only broken that invisible glass ceiling, but she has also scrambled predictions for next year's presidential elections.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 14, 2021, with the headline 'Valerie Pecresse: 'One-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel' , a challenger to Macron'. Subscribe
