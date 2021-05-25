Vaccines versus variants: Will the world ever reach herd immunity?

New strains and persistent hesitancy to take jabs are complicating government plans to reopen economies

Hannah Kuchler and Clive Cookson
Colin Sweeney, 12, receives a coronavirus disease vaccination as his mother Nicole Sweeney looks on, at a vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12- to 15-year-olds in Pasadena, California. Since the start of the year, America has successfully ramped up its vaccine campaign so that over 160 million people have had at least one shot so far. But if children are included, that is still less than half of the population.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In Ohio, anyone getting a Covid vaccine could win one of five lottery prizes of US$1 million (S$1.3 million). New Jersey residents getting the jab are offered free beer. One site in New York boasted an even more unlikely incentive: a courtesy marijuana joint.

Since the start of the year, America has successfully ramped up its vaccine campaign so that over 160 million people have had at least one shot so far - already meeting the target President Joe Biden had set for July 4.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2021, with the headline 'Vaccines versus variants: Will the world ever reach herd immunity?'. Subscribe
Topics: 