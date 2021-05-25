Vaccines versus variants: Will the world ever reach herd immunity?

In Ohio, anyone getting a Covid vaccine could win one of five lottery prizes of US$1 million (S$1.3 million). New Jersey residents getting the jab are offered free beer. One site in New York boasted an even more unlikely incentive: a courtesy marijuana joint.

Since the start of the year, America has successfully ramped up its vaccine campaign so that over 160 million people have had at least one shot so far - already meeting the target President Joe Biden had set for July 4.