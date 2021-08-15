Vaccine and mask refusers are testing my love of the American South

When I had just moved here - six years ago and a lifetime ago - I was shopping at Publix, wheeling my cart out to the car. My baby sat in the buggy; I hit a bump and the bottle of sparkling water I'd just bought skittered onto the ground, exploding. A young man in a Publix uniform ran up; I anticipated frustration (I'd made quite a mess) but instead he apologised for my mistake and ran inside to get another bottle to replace it.

I tell that story to illustrate the extreme, sometimes unbelievable courteousness of the South. Here my neighbours think nothing of building a bridge over the creek in my backyard, so that all our children can play on it.

I love this place. Of all the places in the world, the South is where I feel most comfortable. I even like that as a Democrat, I appreciate the diversity of thought and the spectrum of political views here.

But as I told a friend a few weeks ago, I didn't know that moving here would mean I would be at a disadvantage in future pandemics. As I write this, just 34 per cent of eligible adults here in Lee County, Alabama, are vaccinated. When I went to Ace Hardware recently, my six-year-old son and I were the only ones in the store wearing masks.

The school board passed a mask mandate for public schools about two weeks ago, in a meeting I live-streamed, then turned off because it was too painful to watch.

I've been plunged into deja vu, but not the mysterious or pleasant kind. The kind that makes you want to weep. Because even as parts of the country with higher vaccination rates start to return to something resembling normal, we're basically back to where we were last year.

Our hospital, East Alabama Medical Centre, where my younger son was born three years ago, is again being flooded with Covid-19 patients. The Delta variant is ripping through our community, and people are furious, but their anger is directed at, variously, the paediatricians encouraging vaccines for older children, the City Council that appointed the school board which passed the mask mandate and businesses that are not "pro-freedom".

I don't like much of what Ms Kay Ivey, our Republican governor, stands for, but she earned my respect when she passed a mask mandate in our deep-red state. And more recently, too, when she bluntly told the unvaccinated they were putting everyone else at risk.

Everyone here who wants a vaccine has had the chance to get one. Others have been begged, cajoled, threatened and reasoned with. But those who compare wearing a mask to being subjected to experimental medical treatment - as they do in a Facebook group for Lee County parents I've been invited to join - are not particularly amenable to reason.

It's easy to think, who cares what happens to them, the people who don't believe in medicine, in science? But I care. I live with them, I go to the grocery store with them, I send my children to school with their children. There's nothing like a pandemic to make you understand how connected we all are. And not always in a good way.

The South is a troubled place, of course, partly because of its devotion to the past. I was raised in northern Florida and now teach creative writing to students mainly from the state I now call home, Alabama. I read their stories and essays about what it's like to be from here, to live here, to love the natural beauty of a place while they grapple with racism in their communities.

Sometimes it seems as if the South is the butt of the nation's jokes, but in my non-fiction class last spring we read an essay about Ms Catherine Coleman Flowers, who is trying to improve her home state Alabama by repairing its appalling sewage problems. We spoke at length about the Amazon unionisers in Bessemer, Alabama, a place all my students knew. We talked about what it must feel like to be a normal person going up against the most powerful corporation in the world. I was proud of those workers, proud to share a state with people who were that brave.

But the pandemic has complicated that pride. It has done so by upending one of my deeply held beliefs - that living among people who are different from you is a good thing. That it is good because it challenges you to think and act compassionately. To love your neighbour. I still believe all that, but to be honest, right now I'd rather live in a place where everyone thought the same way I do, simply because I'd like to live in a place where everyone was vaccinated.

Southerners are famous for their graciousness. All of that seems lost now; one only has to witness a City Council meeting, as I did recently, and listen to people ranting furiously about their freedoms and all that they have lost, and stand to lose, by masking, to understand that we live in a deeply troubled place. A place where a local paediatrician is mocked online for enrolling her children in vaccine trials, where science and medical advice are sources of deep, unending suspicion.

If only the people who are so opposed to masks and vaccines could put that energy into something that is a real threat, like climate change. But they won't. I sometimes imagine that their houses could be washed away in a flood or burned down by a wildfire - as is happening in some places right now - and they'd still refuse to believe that humans have any effect whatsoever on the weather.

If only the people who are so opposed to masks and vaccines could put that energy into something that is a real threat, like climate change. But they won't. I sometimes imagine that their houses could be washed away in a flood or burned down by a wildfire - as is happening in some places right now - and they'd still refuse to believe that humans have any effect whatsoever on the weather. You could put them on top of a melting iceberg, you could - well, I could go on. But there's no point, because the idea of truth has suddenly become slippery. There is no truth, it seems. Only what you choose to believe, and how.

I find myself astonished these days by my fellow humans' meanness, their outrageous spitefulness, as if Covid-19 has invaded not only our lungs but also our psyches, the parts of our brains that ask us to care about not only the people we don't know, but also the people we do. The people we see every day, as we drop our children off at school and shop for groceries and do all the things that make a life.

I went to Publix recently and was standing in front of the vast granola bar section, trying to work out which brand had the lowest sugar, when an unmasked store worker asked me if he could help.

I glared at him and said no, though I'm not sure whether he could discern my glare, since half my face was covered. And even if he could, I'm not sure he would understand why I was glaring, since out of all the people I saw at Publix that day, very few of them were masked.

NYTIMES

•Anton DiSclafani is an associate professor of creative writing at Auburn University and the author of the novels The After Party and The Yonahlossee Riding Camp For Girls.