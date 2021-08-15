Vaccine and mask refusers are testing my love of the American South

(NYTIMES) - When I had just moved here - six years ago and a lifetime ago - I was shopping at Publix, wheeling my cart out to the car. My baby sat in the buggy; I hit a bump and the bottle of sparkling water I'd just bought skittered onto the ground, exploding. A young man in a Publix uniform ran up; I anticipated frustration (I'd made quite a mess) but instead he apologised for my mistake and ran inside to get another bottle to replace it.

I tell that story to illustrate the extreme, sometimes unbelievable courteousness of the South. Here my neighbours think nothing of building a bridge over the creek in my backyard, so that all our children can play on it.