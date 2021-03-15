US$69m for this digital image - what's behind the NFT boom

Cryto art and digital trading cards are fetching eye-popping prices as investment manias abound

Another image from the collage. Some liken NFTs to digital trading cards, while sceptics consider them among the most questionable of assets. One of the images from the collage. The artwork is a type of investment known as a non-fungible token (NFT),
Last week, an artist known as Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, sold his "Everydays: The First 5000 Days" digital artwork for US$69.3 million (S$93.1 million) in a sale at Christie's. The artwork is a collage of all the images that the artist has been posting online each day since 2007.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Left: One of the images from the collage. The artwork is a type of investment known as a non-fungible token (NFT), which has taken off in art. Right: Another image from the collage. Some liken NFTs to digital trading cards, while sceptics consider th
Left: One of the images from the collage. The artwork is a type of investment known as a non-fungible token (NFT), which has taken off in art. Right: Another image from the collage. Some liken NFTs to digital trading cards, while sceptics consider them among the most questionable of assets.PHOTOS: REUTERS
Erin Griffith
  • Published
    39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SAN FRANCISCO • This past week, a trading card featuring quarterback Tom Brady sold for a record US$1.3 million (S$1.75 million). The total value of the cryptocurrency bitcoin hit US$1 trillion. And Christie's sold a digital artwork by an artist known as Beeple for US$69.3 million after bids started at just US$100. These seemingly singular events were all connected, part of a series of manias that have gripped the financial world.

For months, professional and everyday investors have pushed up the prices of stocks and real estate. Now the frenzy has spilled over into the riskiest - and in some cases, wackiest - assets, including digital ephemera and media and collectibles like trading cards and even sneakers.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 15, 2021, with the headline 'US$69m for this digital image - what's behind the NFT boom'. Subscribe
Topics: 