US v China: Biden bets on alliances to push back against Beijing

In his first weeks as President, Mr Joe Biden has been focused on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and trying to pass a US$1.9 trillion (S$2.5 trillion) stimulus package. But he has been eager to deliver another central message: When it comes to China, he will not be a pushover.

Speaking to the online Munich security conference last month, Mr Biden said the United States and its allies faced "long-term strategic competition" with China and had to "push back" against Beijing's "economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system".