US stands with its partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific

As an Indo-Pacific nation, the United States is committed to ensuring the region remains free and open for all, and upholding the rules and norms that have secured prosperity for nations of all sizes.

In the year since the Department of Defence released the Indo-Pacific Strategy Report, we have made great strides across the three pillars of our strategy: preparedness, strengthening partnerships, and promoting a more networked region - but there is still much more work to be done.

First, under preparedness, we are prioritising investments that modernise our force and strengthen deterrence, as demonstrated by the largest research and development budget in the department's history. While we develop advanced technologies such as hypersonic weapons, 5G and artificial intelligence, we are also investing in platforms critical to the Indo-Pacific theatre, such as submarines, B-21 stealth bombers, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, unmanned underwater and surface vehicles, long-range precision munitions and a new class of frigates.

Moreover, we are modernising the way we fight by developing a new joint warfighting doctrine for the 21st century, and implementing novel concepts such as distributed maritime operations and expeditionary advanced base operations. These efforts prepare our military for future conflicts that we hope we won't need to fight, but must be prepared to win.

Second, we continue to build closer relationships with our Indo-Pacific allies and partners through security cooperation, information sharing and exercises. This includes our work with Japan in the space, cyber, missile defence, and advanced technology domains.

It includes our efforts alongside South Korea to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea and an enduring peace on the Korean peninsula. It includes our strong defence trade and information-sharing with India. And it includes cooperation with New Zealand, Thailand and the Philippines, as well as the co-development of defence capabilities, intelligence cooperation, and close policy alignment with Australia.

Additionally, we remain committed to a democratic Taiwan, and are strengthening our critical defence partnerships with Asean member states, in addition to cultivating robust relationships with Timor Leste, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and other Pacific Island nations.

A MORE NETWORKED REGION

Finally, under promoting a more networked region, we are encouraging Indo-Pacific nations to expand their own intra-Asian security relationships and strengthen their network of like-minded partners based on shared principles. India's capacity building with Vietnam and Indonesia is one such example, as well as our work with Asean to expand maritime cooperation.

To support all three pillars of our strategy, the administration looks forward to working with the US Congress to establish a Pacific deterrence initiative that will prioritise our investments, maintain a credible deterrent, and demonstrate an enduring, whole-of-government commitment to the region.

At the same time, our efforts in the Indo-Pacific have prepared us well to address the Covid-19 pandemic. The US government has committed more than US$305 million (S$425 million) in coronavirus relief support for our Asian and Pacific partners, as part of the more than US$10 billion the American people have provided that will benefit the global Covid-19 response.

Our collective battle against the virus, marked by new challenges and missions for our personnel, has reinforced the importance of a rules-based international order rooted in transparency, openness and shared values. It has demonstrated the importance of resilient defence supply chains and securing access to our nation's critical resources, from pharmaceuticals to semiconductor chip manufacturing, in times of uncertainty. The virus has also shown us how far some are willing to go to shift blame, sow confusion and exploit a crisis, instead of collaborating in good faith to aid recovery.

THE CCP THREAT

No one is more familiar with the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) extensive history of malign activities than its neighbours in the region. While the US and our Indo-Pacific allies and partners work to preserve the free and open global system, China has tried to weaken and reshape it, contrary to our shared values and interests.

The CCP's destabilising behaviour in the in the East and South China Seas, through the navy, coast guard and maritime militia, includes attempting to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkaku Islands; harassing Malaysian and Vietnamese oil and gas development; sending escorted fishing fleets into South-east Asian countries' claimed exclusive economic zones; and militarising occupied features in direct contravention of China's commitments under international law.

In doing so, the CCP has bullied Asean nations out of access to an estimated US$2.5 trillion in offshore oil and gas, in addition to fishing grounds on which millions of people in the region depend for their livelihoods. Simply put, threatening and intimidating its neighbours undermines the CCP's calls for stability and cooperation in the South China Sea.

We stand with all of our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific, big and small - and together, we remain vigilant to resist the CCP's efforts to chip away at the sovereignty of other nations and undermine international rules and norms.

The United States' strategy in the Indo-Pacific is based upon the core belief that the values we share across the region bind us together, make us stronger and preserve peace and prosperity.

Together, we must work to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, and defend these core principles: respect for sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes, adherence to international rules and norms, and the promotion of free and fair trade and investment.

The United States stands ready to uphold and reinforce these values, recognising that they are not only American principles - they are universal.

• Dr Mark Esper is the US Secretary of Defence.