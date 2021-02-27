For Subscribers
US-South Korea ties: From crisis to muddling through
A relationship reboot is in store for the two countries under the Biden administration, but what will this involve?
The danger of an existential crisis in the United States-South Korea alliance has passed. The Biden White House is not hankering for a break-up.
The recently departed Trump government had reportedly demanded that Seoul increase fourfold what it pays to support US troops based in South Korea, which would have been politically impossible for the government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to accommodate.