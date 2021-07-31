US needs to up its game in South-east Asia

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to South-east Asia came at a critical juncture in a most vital region. The stakes could not be any higher, given lingering concerns over American commitment to a region which has been at the centre of great power rivalry in the past decade.

As Mr Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific czar in Washington, said earlier this month: "For an effective Asia strategy, for an effective Indo-Pacific approach, you must do more in South-east Asia."