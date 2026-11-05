US midterm results herald upheaval in Middle East policy

The new Democratic congressional majority could push to end “unrestricted aid” to Israel and compel President Donald Trump (right), seen here with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to end his war against Iran.

Just hours after the scale of the Republican defeat in midterms became apparent, Donald Trump’s vice-president laid the blame.

“The reason we lost is the war,” J.D. Vance wrote on X on Nov 4 , referring to the US President’s decision to attack Iran earlier in 2026. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he said.