US midterm results herald upheaval in Middle East policy
American voters – including Vice-President J.D. Vance – want an end to Trump’s Iran war and Washington’s proximity to Israel.
Abigail Hauslohner
Just hours after the scale of the Republican defeat in midterms became apparent, Donald Trump’s vice-president laid the blame.
“The reason we lost is the war,” J.D. Vance wrote on X on Nov 4, referring to the US President’s decision to attack Iran earlier in 2026. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he said.