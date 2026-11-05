Straitstimes.com header logo

US midterm results herald upheaval in Middle East policy

American voters – including Vice-President J.D. Vance – want an end to Trump’s Iran war and Washington’s proximity to Israel.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new Democratic congressional majority could push to end “unrestricted aid” to Israel and compel President Donald Trump, seen here with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to end his war in Iran.

The new Democratic congressional majority could push to end “unrestricted aid” to Israel and compel President Donald Trump (right), seen here with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to end his war against Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Abigail Hauslohner

Just hours after the scale of the Republican defeat in midterms became apparent, Donald Trump’s vice-president laid the blame.

“The reason we lost is the war,” J.D. Vance wrote on X on Nov 4, referring to the US President’s decision to attack Iran earlier in 2026. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he said.

See more on

US midterm elections

Iran war

Israel

Donald Trump

JD Vance

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.