US gains ground as Asean falters in South-east Asia poll

The United States is gaining significant ground against China in the battle to win friends and influence countries, with respondents across South-east Asia confident that Washington would be able to lead on issues such as championing free trade and upholding the rules-based regional order.

The fresh reading from The State Of South-east Asia 2022: Survey Report also showed that pressing issues - the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment and economic retraction, as well as climate change - continue to be prioritised by respondents.