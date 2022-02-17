US gains ground as Asean falters in South-east Asia poll

ISEAS' State of South-east Asia 2022 Survey raises questions as to how long Asean can afford to operate in a sub-optimal fashion before it loses relevance amid intensifying great power competition in the region

Terence Chong
The United States is gaining significant ground against China in the battle to win friends and influence countries, with respondents across South-east Asia confident that Washington would be able to lead on issues such as championing free trade and upholding the rules-based regional order.

The fresh reading from The State Of South-east Asia 2022: Survey Report also showed that pressing issues - the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment and economic retraction, as well as climate change - continue to be prioritised by respondents.

