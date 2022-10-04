Investors are learning to love industry again

Industry is back. For the last several decades, the sector has been overlooked and under-invested in, as Wall Street embraced Silicon Valley, services and all things technology-related. Manufacturing, particularly in rich countries like the United States, was regarded as a "has been" business. Fewer and fewer wanted to invest or work in it. The inevitable decline of factory jobs became an economic truism.

Now, in our post-neoliberal, deglobalising world, things are changing. As resilience replaces efficiency as a business mantra, countries and companies are bolstering industrial capacity in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, clean technology and agriculture, even as a changing global wage landscape and energy arbitrage are bringing the production of lower-margin goods such as textiles or furniture closer to home.