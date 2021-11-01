For Subscribers
Power Play
US consensus on China: The fine print
There is no doubt about strong bipartisan agreement in confronting China, but a closer look reveals nuances in how to go about it as well as a variety of complicating factors and interests. • Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
When the Senate voted 68 to 32 in June to pass the United States Innovation and Competitiveness Act, a Bill aimed at boosting American innovation to compete with China, the vote margin - overwhelmingly bipartisan by Capitol Hill's standards - was read as a signal of how countering Beijing had become the rarest of unicorns in Washington.
It was an issue on which both Democrats and Republicans agreed.