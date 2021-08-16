US, China tread warily as Myanmar burns

Last Tuesday, a group of young people cornered by the Myanmar junta chose a likely death over arrest. They jumped out of a high-rise building in Yangon. The youth were quickly lionised on social media, where those resisting the Feb 1 military coup vowed vengeance.

Compromise is increasingly unacceptable in Myanmar, where the junta and its opponents regard each other as terrorists. Political dialogue is inconceivable while youth enraged by military atrocities wage urban insurgency.