Power Play

US, China tread warily as Myanmar burns

While their approaches to Myanmar's generals may differ, both big power rivals can do only so much to prevent a collapse that will hurt their broader interests. &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Indochina Bureau Chief
Volunteers in Myanmar helping a Covid-19 patient with his oxygen supply in the town of Kale last month. The percentage of people living in poverty could more than double by next year compared with what it was before the pandemic, says the writer, as political violence, strikes and Covid-19 resurgence unravel the progress Myanmar made over the past decade of political transition. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Last Tuesday, a group of young people cornered by the Myanmar junta chose a likely death over arrest. They jumped out of a high-rise building in Yangon. The youth were quickly lionised on social media, where those resisting the Feb 1 military coup vowed vengeance.

Compromise is increasingly unacceptable in Myanmar, where the junta and its opponents regard each other as terrorists. Political dialogue is inconceivable while youth enraged by military atrocities wage urban insurgency.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2021, with the headline 'US, China tread warily as Myanmar burns'. Subscribe
Topics: 