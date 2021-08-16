For Subscribers
Power Play
US, China tread warily as Myanmar burns
While their approaches to Myanmar’s generals may differ, both big power rivals can do only so much to prevent a collapse that will hurt their broader interests.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
BANGKOK - Last Tuesday, a group of young people cornered by the Myanmar junta chose a likely death over arrest. They jumped out of a high-rise building in Yangon. The youth were quickly lionised on social media, where those resisting the Feb 1 military coup vowed vengeance.