By Invitation

US-China rivalry: Towards proxy wars?

As the contest intensifies, so will the imperative for proxy fights at different levels across Asia

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Although most of Asia is not interested in a new Cold War between China and the United States, the escalating dynamic between the two superpowers is very much interested in Asia. Few chancelleries in the region would want to choose between China and America, but that is not going to stop Beijing and Washington from persuading key actors in the region to take sides.

Consider two recent developments. Bangladesh, which has a solid relationship with Beijing, was publicly warned recently by China's Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming against warming up to the Quad. The so-called Quad is the framework for a security partnership between the US, Japan, Australia, and India. Bangladesh moving closer to the Quad, Ambassador Li argued, would do "substantial damage" to Dhaka's ties with Beijing.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 29, 2021, with the headline 'US-China rivalry: Towards proxy wars?'. Subscribe
Topics: 