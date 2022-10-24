US-China relations: Research cooperation pays dividends far beyond academia

Global flows of students, scholars and ideas have soared over the past two decades, proving to be one of the most resilient aspects of globalisation. By 2019, the number of higher education students in a foreign country hit six million, triple the number from 2000, while almost one-quarter of all scientific publications had cross-border co-authors, up from 18.6 per cent in 2011. This exchange has created incalculable value in interpersonal connections, economic benefits and such fruits of collaborative research as the Human Genome Project and Covid-19 vaccines.

Nowhere has the growth in global academic exchange been more visible than in that between America and China. In the decade from the 2009-2010 academic year, the number of Chinese students on American campuses almost tripled, to 372,532. China and America are by far the largest bilateral-research collaborators, with more than 300,000 co-authored publications between 2017 and 2021. According to the Nature Index, which tracks such collaborations, between 2015 and 2020, the number of China-US co-authored papers in top-tier journals rose by more than that of any other international pairing.