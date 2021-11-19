US-China relations on a precipice, says Kissinger

John Micklethwait: The last physical meeting that we had of the New Economy Forum in 2019, you warned us about being in the foothills of a new Cold War with China. And then in the last virtual version of this, you thought we had reached the high mountain passes. That was back in the days of (former US president) Donald Trump. Since then, of course, we've had the Biden presidency and I think it'd be fair to say that the first period of the Biden presidency was one of increased tensions with China.

But over the past week, we have seen, in a sense, a kind of 'come down the mountain'. We have the deal to do with climate at COP and now, we've had this conversation between President Xi (Jinping) and President (Joe) Biden.