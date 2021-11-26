For Subscribers
US-China relations: Guard rails and third rails
It is good that smaller states in South-east Asia aim to uphold high principles and work towards a rules-based regional order. These elements, however, are premised on continued stability in Sino-US relations, which is not guaranteed.
Caught in the Sino-American geopolitical scrum, smaller states in Asia, in particular South-east Asia, have sought to avoid making choices between the two powers.
The corollary of this, understandably, is the shared desire for stable US-China relations.
