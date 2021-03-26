For Subscribers
US-China fight: How long can the EU avoid taking sides?
Beijing's tougher-than-expected response to EU sanctions highlights the increasing difficulty Europeans face in trying to maintain good ties with China while showing solidarity with the US and other Western democracies
In the wake of tit-for-tat sanctions in the past few days, Europeans are finding that staying out of the fray in the US-China dogfight is harder than they had imagined.
The European Union had hoped to have it both ways: join the United States, Britain and Canada in condemning China for human rights abuses in Xinjiang while staying in Beijing's good graces on economic matters.