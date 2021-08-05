US-China contest: Neither side can put the other one down

Osnos US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was in Singapore recently and he attracted some attention because he said that China's claims and actions in the Indo-Pacific threaten the sovereignty of nations around the region. The Biden administration talks about what it calls extreme competition. I wonder if you would share with us your level of concern today about the state of affairs between the United States and China.

PM Well, we are concerned. This is not a burning issue which will explode on you tomorrow, but it is a progressive issue with very serious consequences.