US-China contest: Neither side can put the other one down

Osnos: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was in Singapore recently and he attracted some attention because he said that China's claims and actions in the Indo-Pacific threaten the sovereignty of nations around the region. The Biden administration talks about what it calls extreme competition. I wonder if you would share with us your level of concern today about the state of affairs between the United States and China.

PM: Well, we are concerned. This is not a burning issue which will explode on you tomorrow, but it is a progressive issue with very serious consequences.