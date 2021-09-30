US-China business: The necessary reinvention of Huawei

With sanctions derailing its traditional operations, the Chinese telecoms group is now rushing to boost areas such as cloud services, 6G and autonomous vehicles

Kathrin Hille, Eleanor Olcott and James Kynge
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When Meng Wanzhou returned home to China at the weekend, the presumed heiress of technology group Huawei pledged to harness the lessons of almost three years in legal limbo in Canada to the benefit of her company.

"All the frustration and difficulties, gratitude and emotion, steadfastness and responsibility," she told a flag-waving welcome crowd on the tarmac at Shenzhen airport, "will transform into momentum for moving us forward, into courage for our all-out fight."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2021, with the headline 'US-China business: The necessary reinvention of Huawei'. Subscribe
Topics: 