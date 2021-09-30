US-China business: The necessary reinvention of Huawei

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - When Meng Wanzhou returned home to China at the weekend, the presumed heiress of technology group Huawei pledged to harness the lessons of almost three years in legal limbo in Canada to the benefit of her company.

"All the frustration and difficulties, gratitude and emotion, steadfastness and responsibility," she told a flag-waving welcome crowd on the tarmac at Shenzhen airport, "will transform into momentum for moving us forward, into courage for our all-out fight."