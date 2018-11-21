US can do more to mend fraying Seoul-Tokyo ties

Since April, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump have aggressively pursued diplomacy with North Korea, with both leaders meeting Mr Kim Jong Un in unprecedented summits.

Even though most analysts agree that North Korea will never fully denuclearise, the flurry of diplomacy has greatly reduced tension on the Korean peninsula. South Korea suspended joint military exercises with the United States that drew North Korea's ire, and both North and South Korea agreed to remove significant weaponry from the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom last month.