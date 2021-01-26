Global Affairs
US and Europe: Partners more in words than deeds
The new US administration and the EU are agreed on the importance of multilateral cooperation, but how that works in real life is a different matter
The Europeans have every reason to feel satisfied with the change of power in the United States. The Joe Biden administration not only seems to share Europe's priorities about the importance of international collaboration and multilateral approaches to solving global security problems, but many of the top officials in the Biden team have spent most of their professional lives dealing with European questions.
And in his first phone calls with key European leaders at the start of this week, Mr Biden went out of his way to boost these bonds.