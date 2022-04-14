Unpacking Russia's Twitter disinformation

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked intense public debate in South-east Asia. Within the region, there are worries that segments of society have bought into the Kremlin's online disinformation campaigns aimed at swaying sentiments on the war and justifying Russia's invasion.

One social media channel that has been particularly effective in amplifying Russia's message has been Twitter, where official accounts held by Russian embassies and ministries have been found to coordinate posts and retweets to maximise the spread of disinformation.