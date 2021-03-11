University admissions not solely about grades: Some surprise results

Q How will aptitude-based admissions affect the types of students enrolled in Singapore's universities? AIn a bid to shift emphasis away from academic grades, the two largest local universities - National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University - announced last year that more students would be admitted through aptitude-based admissions.

Instead of assessing them based solely on grades, consideration will be given as well to other merits and achievements, including their demonstrated ability and interest in the course, work experience, leadership, community service and other exceptional talents.