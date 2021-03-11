Ask NUS Economists

University admissions not solely about grades: Some surprise results

Kelvin Seah, Jessica Pan and Rais Kamis
Students at NTU which, like NUS, will admit more students through aptitude-based admissions.St PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: In a bid to shift emphasis away from academic grades, the two largest local universities - National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University - announced last year that more students would be admitted through aptitude-based admissions.

Instead of assessing them based solely on grades, consideration will be given as well to other merits and achievements, including their demonstrated ability and interest in the course, work experience, leadership, community service and other exceptional talents.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 