Unfulfilled hopes from Budget wish lists

Budget 2022 covered a lot of ground, particularly on taxes but also on incentives for companies and social support. It was broadly well received by business leaders for its emphasis on inclusiveness and future-readiness. Most members of Parliament also endorsed the Budget, although some opposition MPs voiced objections, particularly to the proposed hike in the goods and services tax (GST).

However, there were a lot of items in various pre-Budget wish lists from tax experts that didn't make it to the Budget. These include ideas to accelerate decarbonisation; further reduce wealth inequalities and cool the property market; expand assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); and reduce pressures on health spending. Here are some of them: