Understanding Russia's President

Writers have grappled with Vladimir Putin for two decades

Greyness, greed and grievance have been the dominant themes

The Economist
Updated
Published
42 min ago

He warned us. Mr Vladimir Putin gave notice of who he was, and what he was capable of, in First Person, a transcript of interviews published in 2000, at the start of his overlong rule.

In his youth, he recalled, he had been a tough little hoodlum who fought rats in the stairwell of his communal-apartment building and, later, brawled with strangers on the streets of Leningrad. "A dog senses when somebody is afraid of it," he had learnt, "and bites". He prized loyalty and feared betrayal. He was hypersensitive to slights, to both his country and himself (concepts which, in the decades that followed, became perilously blurred). He bore grudges.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 24, 2022, with the headline Writers have grappled with Vladimir Putin for two decades.

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

