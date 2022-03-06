Under the dark shadow of war

Ukraine is a long way from Singapore, and the war that has erupted there may not resonate too deeply with younger Singaporeans, although they may deplore it. Yet, there are elders in Singapore who, like me, will be uncomfortably stirred by pictures of fleeing women and children and the cratered remains of strafed buildings.

A dark shadow of memory will pass through them. They will remember the Japanese Occupation of Singapore, the feelings of fear and deprivation, and sickening tales of atrocities.