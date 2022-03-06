Under the dark shadow of war

Ukraine is not the only place in the world where there is war. If humans are by nature peaceable people, why do they so readily take up arms?

Ukrainian security forces in Mykolaiv, a southern city, on Friday. Amid the horrific situation in Ukraine, the writer says she is trying to understand why any human being feels the need to maim, torture or kill others, let alone exterminate masses of innocent men, women and children. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ukraine is a long way from Singapore, and the war that has erupted there may not resonate too deeply with younger Singaporeans, although they may deplore it. Yet, there are elders in Singapore who, like me, will be uncomfortably stirred by pictures of fleeing women and children and the cratered remains of strafed buildings.

A dark shadow of memory will pass through them. They will remember the Japanese Occupation of Singapore, the feelings of fear and deprivation, and sickening tales of atrocities.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top