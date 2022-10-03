Umno's general election dilemma

Speculating on the date of general elections is something of a Malaysian national pastime every three to four years. In keeping with this tradition, while Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15) is not due until September 2023, word on the street is that it might be called later this year.

Those engaged in this time-honoured exercise of reading tea leaves on election timing point to customary tell-tale signs: the election machinery of political parties kicking into gear; the Election Commission tidying up electoral rolls and accelerating volunteer briefings; and the civil service freezing vacation leave applications, to name a few.