For Subscribers
Umno - and Malaysia - at the crossroads
Umno seeks a new equilibrium to regain power. The big question is its choice of partners in making a comeback
Once an irresistable force in Malaysian politics that could almost command a simple parliamentary majority on its own, the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) has in the last few years been a pale shadow of its former self.
Wracked by corruption scandals and factionalism, the once dominant party finds itself at a crossroads. Whichever path it chooses will have significant implications not only for the party, but also for Malaysia.
Topics: