Ukraine's coming winter of decision

KYIV - Russia's war against Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin began in 2014 and expanded in February, has taken a dramatic turn following Ukrainian forces' liberation, in less than a week, of some 8,800 square kilometres of territory in the country's north-eastern Kharkiv district.

Russian strategists, apparently focused on the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country's south, were unprepared for the attacks, and Russia's poorly trained and poorly led troops were no match for their highly competent and motivated Ukrainian counterparts.