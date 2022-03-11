Ukraine war: The global geopolitical consequences

The invasion is not going to plan for Putin. A look at the ripple effects

Bilahari Kausikan
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nobody can read Vladimir Putin's mind. But I think whatever his goals may have been at the beginning of this war, they have surely changed by now. Even if he had intended to move beyond Ukraine, that is now not on the cards. Mr Putin has his hands full. Ukrainian resistance and the international response have been firmer and more widespread than Mr Putin probably expected.

Moving beyond Ukraine would entail a direct confrontation with The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and that is simply too dangerous. Mr Putin's announcement of a higher nuclear alert was a signal that he understood this reality and that Europe and the United States should not intervene directly. Nuclear deterrence will keep the peace between Nato and Russia, as it did during the Cold War, and contain the war to Ukraine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 11, 2022, with the headline Ukraine war: The global geopolitical consequences. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top