Ukraine - the legacy of war

Wars inflict horrendous human costs and transform international politics. The fall of the Axis powers of Germany and Japan in 1945 closed a violent era of empire-building that sowed the seeds of today's world order. Even a declaration of truce today would not alter the long tail effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on European security. Similarly, this brutal, tragic and unnecessary war will reverberate throughout the Indo-Pacific region for years.

How the Ukraine war began, how it is waged, and how it ends will reshape the calculations of national security decision-makers globally. Across the Indian and Pacific oceans, officials will have to recalibrate their security policies to reflect growing geopolitical risk, technological change and economic volatility.