TSMC: The Taiwanese chipmaker caught in a tech tug of war

Taiwan greeted Mrs Nancy Pelosi as a true friend when the US House Speaker visited the island in August in what was seen as a demonstration of support against Chinese military threats. But when President Tsai Ing-wen hosted Mrs Pelosi for lunch at a neo-baroque palace in Taipei, two men at the table were a reminder that the friendship is coming under strain: Mr Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Mr Mark Liu, chairman of the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

The global semiconductor industry is now dominated by Taiwan, thanks to TSMC’s meteoric rise. Mr Chang told Mrs Pelosi in stark terms that Washington’s efforts to rebuild chip manufacturing at home were doomed to fail. “He was pretty blunt, and the esteemed guests were a bit surprised,” says one person who heard the conversation.