Trust, tracking, transparency - road bumps in Spore's Smart Nation journey

Recent unhappiness over the Education Ministry's tracking software and TraceTogether suggests a broader and better narrative on the national digital drive is needed to avoid an erosion of trust arising from such episodic outbreaks

Shashi Jayakumar For The Straits Times
Students using personal learning devices (PLDs). MOE's decision to require the installation of a monitoring app on every secondary school student's PLD has drawn flak. PHOTO: TECK WHYE SECONDARY SCHOOL
Students using personal learning devices (PLDs). MOE's decision to require the installation of a monitoring app on every secondary school student's PLD has drawn flak. PHOTO: TECK WHYE SECONDARY SCHOOL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Netizens in online discussion groups have in past weeks taken issue with the decision by the Ministry of Education (MOE) to make compulsory the installation of a digital management application (DMA) on every secondary school student's personal learning device (PLD).

The complaints, which come on the heels of the TraceTogether episode, have even led to a petition calling on MOE to reconsider implementing the DMA which, as it is rolled out, will allow schools to manage students' usage of tablets or laptops used for learning.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2021, with the headline 'Trust, tracking, transparency - road bumps in Spore's Smart Nation journey'. Subscribe
Topics: 