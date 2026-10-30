Trust but diversify: Lessons for Singapore from the haze-related friction

The Republic has good reason to acknowledge its strengths after the recent friction with Indonesia. But confidence must not give way to jingoism.

Events of the past few weeks offer a chance to take stock of Singapore’s comparative strengths – the resilience of its people and the competence of its administration.

Some commentators have suggested that Singapore’s recent haze-related diplomatic friction with Indonesia is a useful reminder of the Republic’s old vulnerabilities.

Indeed, Singaporeans could do with the occasional booster shot against the belief that they live in a permanently, intrinsically peaceable environment. The reality is that the island’s neighbours still control some crucial chokepoints. Grow up, to borrow Lee Kuan Yew’s words. That is all true, as far as it goes.