Straitstimes.com header logo

Trust but diversify: Lessons for Singapore from the haze-related friction

The Republic has good reason to acknowledge its strengths after the recent friction with Indonesia. But confidence must not give way to jingoism.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Events of the past few weeks offer a chance to take stock of Singapore’s comparative strengths – the resilience of its people and the competence of its administration.

Events of the past few weeks offer a chance to take stock of Singapore’s comparative strengths – the resilience of its people and the competence of its administration.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

avatar-alt

Bhavan Jaipragas

Some commentators have suggested that Singapore’s recent haze-related diplomatic friction with Indonesia is a useful reminder of the Republic’s old vulnerabilities.

Indeed, Singaporeans could do with the occasional booster shot against the belief that they live in a permanently, intrinsically peaceable environment. The reality is that the island’s neighbours still control some crucial chokepoints. Grow up, to borrow Lee Kuan Yew’s words. That is all true, as far as it goes.

See more on

Haze

Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto

Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore-Indonesia ties

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.